Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of ES traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.51. 53,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

