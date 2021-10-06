Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €27.50 ($32.35) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.44 and its 200 day moving average is €29.00. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

