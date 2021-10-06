eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,180 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.