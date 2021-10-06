Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

EXPD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.08. 7,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

