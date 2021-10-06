F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 21,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

