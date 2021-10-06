FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.80.
FDS traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $393.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,583. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.33 and a 200-day moving average of $344.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
