Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE FSLY opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 355.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastly by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.