Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

NYSE:FRT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.25. 2,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,157. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

