FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $18,044,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 58,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.