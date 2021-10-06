Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 138,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,780. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97.

