Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 918.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,590. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

