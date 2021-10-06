Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $21.05.

