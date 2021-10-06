Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. 30,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,111. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

