Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $279.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.60 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

