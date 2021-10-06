Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

DBEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

