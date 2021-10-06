Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Panbela Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

PBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,325. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

