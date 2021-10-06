Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 374 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,382. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

