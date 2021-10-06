Financial Comparison: Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01% Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.33 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferroglobe and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.