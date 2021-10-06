Financial Comparison: Motorsport Games (MSGM) vs. The Competition

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM) is one of 362 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Motorsport Games to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Motorsport Games Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million -$1.76 million -54.40 Motorsport Games Competitors $1.87 billion $368.23 million 71.61

Motorsport Games’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00 Motorsport Games Competitors 2405 12230 22593 633 2.57

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.44%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Motorsport Games rivals beat Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

