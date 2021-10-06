Finepoint Capital LP Buys New Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,583,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,000. Gores Holdings VIII comprises about 2.9% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $6,538,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $2,678,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

GIIX stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

