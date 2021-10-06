Finepoint Capital LP Invests $10.85 Million in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,085,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,000. Skydeck Acquisition comprises about 2.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Shares of SKYAU remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,817. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

