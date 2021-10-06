Finepoint Capital LP Purchases New Stake in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 603,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned 3.27% of BCLS Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 5,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

