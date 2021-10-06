Finepoint Capital LP Takes Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,892,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,418,000. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I comprises about 3.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 3.66% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNRH stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,107. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

