Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.10

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FGT traded down GBX 6.85 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 868.15 ($11.34). 465,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,232. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 904.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 899.51. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,273 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

