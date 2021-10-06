First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.