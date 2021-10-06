First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,738. First Financial has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

