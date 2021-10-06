First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

