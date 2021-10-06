First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FIF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 8,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,487. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
