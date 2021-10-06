First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 50.6% in September

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,042,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period.

