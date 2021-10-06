First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FYC traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $77.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.
