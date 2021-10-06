First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Position Boosted by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,361,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after buying an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,543,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.70. The company had a trading volume of 60,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,862. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.