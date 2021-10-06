Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $108.48. 2,369,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,626. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

