Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

