Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Flotek Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 14,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

