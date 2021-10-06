Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -60.55% -190.10% -72.38% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 3.19 -$12.79 million ($1.08) -4.85 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 160.81%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

