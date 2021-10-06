Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 148.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLUX. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

