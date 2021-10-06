Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down to $46.52

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.52, but opened at $44.45. Flywire shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 696 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,322,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,457,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.