Fmr LLC Acquires 144,042 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,121,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $6,971,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,164 shares of company stock valued at $405,088,732. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

GOOG traded up $23.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,747.08. The company had a trading volume of 985,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,801.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,538.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

