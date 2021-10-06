Fmr LLC Buys 6,141,561 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,760,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,920,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,261,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

