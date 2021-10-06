Fmr LLC Has $2.65 Billion Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.85% of Anthem worth $2,654,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

ANTM stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.08. 1,397,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.