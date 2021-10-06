Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.93% of Accenture worth $3,619,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.93. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

