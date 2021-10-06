Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

FL stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $38,394,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

