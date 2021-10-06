Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) versus Agora (NASDAQ:API) Financial Review

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Foresight Autonomous and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agora 0 0 5 0 3.00

Foresight Autonomous currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 248.21%. Agora has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 112.71%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Agora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Agora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A Agora $133.56 million 21.12 -$3.12 million ($3.02) -8.82

Agora has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -34.65% -32.02% Agora -26.72% -5.06% -4.64%

Volatility and Risk

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agora beats Foresight Autonomous on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.