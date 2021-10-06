Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.91. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.45 and a twelve month high of C$10.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

