FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTCI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

