Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,658 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dolby Laboratories worth $24,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 313,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.08. 5,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,134. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

