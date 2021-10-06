Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Spire worth $56,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spire by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

NYSE SR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

