Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $43.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.97% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $43,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,095. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $605.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

