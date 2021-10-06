Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 125,308 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $53,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

