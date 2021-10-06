Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $65,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE BOH traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.68. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,136. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,553,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.